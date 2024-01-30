Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,121 shares of company stock worth $18,143,386 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

