Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.61 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Penumbra worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

NYSE:PEN opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $245.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

