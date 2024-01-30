Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Qorvo worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

