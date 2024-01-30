Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.57 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Toro worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

