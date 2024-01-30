Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

