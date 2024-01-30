Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $493.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average is $452.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

