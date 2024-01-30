Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of Avient worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 33.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813,249 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after acquiring an additional 617,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 19,776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 561,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.26 million. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

