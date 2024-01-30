Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Brunswick worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

