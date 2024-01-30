Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 322,846 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,334,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after acquiring an additional 477,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

