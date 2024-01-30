Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of H&R Block worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 31.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

