Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

