Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $151.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

