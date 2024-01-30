Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of Bank OZK worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

OZK opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

