Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,080 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Capri worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

