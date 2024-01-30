Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 30,622 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,622 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

