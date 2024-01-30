Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,634 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $80.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

