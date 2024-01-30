Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 275.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.