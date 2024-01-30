Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $530.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 642,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.