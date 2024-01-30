RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

