Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 417,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $206.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $125.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.34 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

