Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.
Rye Patch Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
