Sally Beauty (SBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

