Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SANM stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

