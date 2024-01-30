Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

