Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $277,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $507.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.10 and a 200 day moving average of $434.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

