Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 833 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.51.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

