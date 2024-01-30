Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 202.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 45,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,209,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

