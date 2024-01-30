Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,601 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.21 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.