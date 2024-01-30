Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Waste Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.