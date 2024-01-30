Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

