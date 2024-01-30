Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $326.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average of $297.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.25 and a 1 year high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

