Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

