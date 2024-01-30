Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,862,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $137.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

