Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 347,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

