Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ameren by 9.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,235,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

