Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.17 and a 1-year high of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

