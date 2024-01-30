Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $434,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.95. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

