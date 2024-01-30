Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUJA stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

