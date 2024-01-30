Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Aegon Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

