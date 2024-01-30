Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

