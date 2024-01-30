Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,720 Shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,720 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Star Acquisition were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GODNU stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

