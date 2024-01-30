Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

