Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WRK stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

