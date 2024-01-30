Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

