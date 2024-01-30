SEI Investments (SEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.