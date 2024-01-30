Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Selway Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 103,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 87,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.34 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $383.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

