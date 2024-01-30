Sernova Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sernova in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sernova’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE SVA opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$191.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40. Sernova has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.24.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.