Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.22.

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.84. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

