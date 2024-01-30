Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 29.0%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.8 %

BCOW opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.42. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.