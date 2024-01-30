Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 29.0%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Down 1.8 %
BCOW opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.42. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
