Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Declines By 9.7%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,595,700 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 15,056,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BHPLF stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
